SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Californians are being urged to conserve energy on Thursday as unseasonably hot temperatures are expected to spike electricity demand.

California’s Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert for 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Temperatures are forecasted to be 15-25 degrees above the seasonal normal, Cal ISO says.

Due to an unusually warm October #CAWX, the California ISO has issued a statewide #FlexAlert from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. today, to protect the grid from any unexpected system shortages. Read the news release: https://t.co/MdZedqK0rm pic.twitter.com/MwlMDgmOSF — California ISO (@California_ISO) October 15, 2020

People are being urged to “pre-cool” their homes before 3 p.m., then set the thermostat at 78 degrees or higher after. Major appliances should be used later in the evening and unnecessary lights should be turned off.

Rolling outages could occur if power demand exceeds the grid capacity, Cal ISO warns.

The Flex Alert comes even as one of the state’s largest utility companies, PG&E, instituted a Public Safety Power Shutoff in parts of 24 counties over wildfire concerns. The shutoffs started Wednesday evening and some 53,000 customers had their power cut.

Cal ISO notes that PG&E shutoffs are not affecting the bulk electric system.