STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that left a man and a woman from Modesto dead in a vehicle.
Charles Gregory, 25, was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide on Sept. 30. Police say officers responded to Kansas Street and Lever Boulevard to investigate a reported car facing the wrong direction. At the scene, officers soon found a man and woman were inside; both had suffered gunshot wounds.
The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office identified the pair killed as 26-year-old Jose Bautista and 23-year-old Nateja Bragg. Both were Modesto residents, authorities say.
Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or a possible motive. It’s unclear if there were any other suspects involved.