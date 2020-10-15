DAVIS (CBS13) — A paintball attack that targeted several Davis children over the weekend has police searching for a suspect.

One of the attacks left an 11-year-old girl with a deep bruise from the impact of the paintball pellet that hit her in the leg. Her parents released a photo showing the wound left from the attack. The outline of a paintball pellet is easy to see.

The 11-year-old was hit while rollerblading with her family Saturday in South Davis. Fourteen-year-old twin boys were also hit with their family nearby, around the same time.

The apparent drive-by paintball shooting spree also left a trail of property damage on F Street, several miles away. Yellow paint could be seen splattered on an apartment complex and nearby trees.

Mark Anishchenko heard the shots and looked outside to see his home was hit. He was initially willing to dismiss the damage. Learning children were also hit changes that.

“If children have been hurt then this has kind of escalated to a new level,” Anishchenko said.

Paintball guns can shoot at a speed of 190 miles an hour, easily injuring an unprotected person. Pavan Sah has played paintball in Davis before and knows how much it can hurt even if someone is prepared to be hit.

“Whenever I go play paintball I have as much layers of clothing as possible, full sweater jeans, and even then it still hurts,” Sah said.

A Davis paintball probe. Who would pull the trigger and target children? Police are flowing up on all leads.

The mother of the 11-year-old girl hit tells CBS13 she is doing much better.