GALT(CBS13) — One man could be heading back to prison after allegedly robbing a liquor store in Galt at knifepoint.

The Galt Police Department arrested Pedro Jose Tejeda at Dry Creek liquor store on Sunday.

“They ordered him to drop the knife. He immediately complied. He was subsequently arrested,” Lt. Richard Small with the Galt City Police Department said.

Tejeda was caught with roughly $1,700 in his pocket from the liquor store register and another $100 dropped on the ground.

“Our job in law enforcement is to protect the public, so it’s frustrating when any crime occurs,” Small said.

Lt. Small said the Galt Police Department is familiar with Tejeda. He said Tejeda was on parole at the time of the alleged robbery.

READ: Laise Hands, Suspect In 9-Year-Old Makaylah Brent’s Shooting, Appears In Court

In 2012 Pedro Tejeda was arrested in the killing of a former Galt High School student. He was convicted in 2014 of voluntary manslaughter and carrying a loaded firearm.

Tejeda was released from prison earlier this year but only five months later, on Oct. 11, he was re-arrested at the liquor store. He’s now facing charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Galt resident George Green said he’s frustrated with Tejeda’s release.

“He just got let out? Why did he get let out so quick even though he had all these prior convictions? Look what happened. He got busted,” Green said.

Get our news app: Download the updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Tejeda completed his full sentence.

San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office says it’s not unusual for inmates to serve roughly 85% of a manslaughter sentence which explains why Tejeda got out when he did. He is currently behind held at Sacramento County Jail on $75,000 bail.