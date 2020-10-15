VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Vacaville police are searching for a suspect who walked into a jewelry store and apologized to the store manager for what he was about to do. He then stabbed her, before taking off with jewelry and cash, police said.

The Vacaville Police Department released a still picture taken from surveillance video showing the suspect police are searching for.

The picture shows him wearing a dark face mask, a backpack and hooded sweatshirt. Vacaville police describe him as a thin, white male in his 50s.

Police say he walked into the Vacaville Premium Outlet Kay Jewelers store and attacked the manager. But not before he said “sorry.”

“He said I’m sorry for what I’m about to do, and then he proceeded to stab her twice,” Vacaville Police Lieutenant Chris Polen said.

The attack happened at this typically family-friendly outlet mall that also caters to kids. Edwin Garcia comes to the mall with his family about once a week.

“I mean it’s good for the kids, it’s good for everybody,” Garcia said. “I have doubts now, especially if this happened in broad daylight.”

Get our news app: Download the updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

After allegedly stabbing the manager, the suspect then ordered a different employee to hand over jewelry and cash. He then made a getaway through the outlet mall on his bike. Police say the armed robbery took place at 12:45 p.m.

“Most likely a lot of people saw him, and they never thought nothing because nothing like this happens around here,” shopper Gary Fuentes said.

An apology followed by a violent attack, sending a victim to the hospital and a suspect on the run.

“It’s pretty rare for someone to apologize for what happened, prior to it happening,” Lieutenant Polen said.

Vacaville police say the victim is traumatized but they expect her to make a full recovery.