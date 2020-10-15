SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a man suspected of recklessly driving a tractor-trailer, leading officers on a chase, then crashing on Interstate 5 has been arrested.

California Highway Patrol says the chase started around noon near Stockton, but was called off once it reached the Los Banos area.

A CHP aircraft then started tracking the tractor-trailer, which was still driving recklessly.

The tractor-trailer then overturned along southbound I-5 near Derrick Avenue after crashing into at least three other smaller vehicles.

Officers say the tractor-trailer driver then got out of his wreck and – as traffic started to back up due to the crash – he allegedly tried to carjack other people. CHP officers soon converged on the scene, however, and the driver was arrested after a short struggle.

All the other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, CHP says.

The tractor-trailer driver has been identified as 26-year-old Alabama resident Derris Marquis Kennedy. He was booked into Fresno County Jail after being medically cleared.

Kennedy is facing numerous charges, including carjacking, reckless driving causing injury, hit-and-run, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.