SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State has officially opted out of playing any football this season.
Head Coach Troy Taylor announced the season cancellation on Thursday.
“After thoughtful deliberation we have determined that it is in the best interest of both our student-athletes and our football program to opt out of a possible spring football season,” Taylor said in a statement.
The possibility of a modified season starting in spring 2021 was left open by the Big Sky Conference earlier in the year.
Instead, Taylor has now set his sights on the next season.
“Our concern regarding the effects of a short turnaround and recovery time from a spring season to a fall season, in our opinion, were too big of a health risk,” Taylor said. “Obviously, we are disappointed in not having a football season this year. But we are already striving and preparing for the 2021 fall season.”
Many schools have either canceled or delayed their football seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, other conferences – like the SEC and Big 10 – have either resumed play or will soon.