Sac State Football Announces They Will Opt Out Of Spring SeasonSacramento State has officially opted out of playing any football this season.

NFL Week 6 NFC East Picks: Don Bell Says Ravens 'Physicality' Will Be Too Much For Eagles To HandleCBS Philly's sports anchor thinks the Ravens' line play on both sides of the ball will be too much for the Birds this week.

Fred Dean, San Francisco 49ers Hall Of Famer, Dies At 68 From COVID-19Fred Dean, the fearsome pass rusher who was a key part of the launch of the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl dynasty, has died. He was 68.

Golden 1 Center Selected To Host March Madness Games In 2023 And 2026Golden 1 Center will host the first- and second-round games of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship tournament and regional games of the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship tournament, the NCAA announced Wednesday.