STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man in Stockton who was caught speeding led officers on a brief chase and was arrested after crashing into a fence, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Henry Heath, 45, was spotted by law enforcement shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday driving over 90 miles per hour on the freeway near March Lane, authorities said.

Heath refused to pull over when the officer attempted a traffic stop and the short chase began, although Heath did slow down to about 35-40 miles per hour, authorities said.

The chase ended when Heath crashed into a fence causing property damage.

Swipe to see more photos from the incident.

crash-into-fence (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

stolen-gun (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

stolen-gun-2 (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

stolen-items (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said a retired Lodi Police Officer driving in the area reported seeing Heath toss a gun out of the window just before crashing. Investigators said the gun was found and discovered to be stolen.

Heath was also found to be on Post Release Community Supervision. A search of his vehicle uncovered cocaine, as well as credit cards, checks and identification cards all believed to be stolen, authorities said.

Heath was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where he faces several felony charges related to the chase, stolen gun, drugs and violation of his PRCS.