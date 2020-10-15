Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after police say he led officers on a car chase in Stockton.
Stockton police say, a little after 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers tried to stop a vehicle near Houston Avenue and Dry Creek Way. Exactly what prompted officers to make the stop is unclear, but the driver looked like he was going to yield – but then took off.
A short chase ended once the vehicle crashed into a fence. Officers say the driver got out and tried to run, but he was soon arrested.
Officers discovered that the driver was a 13-year-old boy. A loaded handgun was also found in the vehicle, police say.
The teenager is now facing charges of evading, hit-and-run, resisting arrest and weapon violations.