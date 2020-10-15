FRESNO (CBS13) – A Stockton Man attempting to meet with a 9-year-old girl for sex in Fresno County was met by detectives at the prearranged meetup spot and arrested, authorities said.
John Plappert, 39, was booked into the Fresno County Jail where he faces charges of related to the arranged meet for sex with a minor. He is being held on $35,000 bail.
Plappert allegedly unknowingly began speaking online with an undercover detective, of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, while asking whether the detective had access to children, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said Plappert also expressed to the detective his desire to rape a 9-year-old girl while the detective watched.
Detectives agreed with Plappert’s request to meet with a young girl in Fresno, the sheriff’s office said. Plappert drove two hours and was instead met by law enforcement at the meetup spot and taken into custody.