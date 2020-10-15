STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Police announced more than 30 arrests Thursday in connection to a crackdown on crime related to street gangs in the city.

Police say there has been an increase in violent crime involving members of several gangs over the last two years. Investigators believe the gangs were working together to benefit their own organizations as well as the Crips street gang.

The Stockton Police Department said “Operation Criptonyte” started as a joint investigation between the Stockton Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit, California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol Special Operations Unit and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Together, the agencies are investigating the criminal activities of street gangs including the Asian Boyz, Muddy Boyz Crips, Lil Ruthless Criminals Comstocc Crips, Loctown Crips, and Asian Crip criminal street gangs.

On Thursday, police announced the investigation has resulted in 34 arrests for various crimes. Arrestees range in age from 16 years old to 70.

Police say they have also recovered 38 firearms and seized $40,000, one pound of suspected cocaine, five pounds of suspected methamphetamines, approximately 1,300 pills of suspected ecstasy and “an abundance” of marijuana.

In a release, Stockton police highlighted some of the arrests including four stemming from an April 2020 gang shooting investigation, three connected to EDD fraud and identity theft, and several connected to trafficking firearms and the illegal transfer of firearms.

Stockton police say the investigation into the gang activity is ongoing and they anticipate there will be more arrests.