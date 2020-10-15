SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – The Sutter Creek Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a bank robbery suspect who remains at large.

Police said the man robbed a bank in Sutter Creek, which is located in Amador County, earlier in the day on Thursday and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The bicycle that the suspect used to get away from the scene has since been recovered but his whereabouts remain unknown.

The suspect was captured on bank security cameras wearing what appears to be light grey sweatpants, a black hat with white lettering or designs on the front and a dark-colored long sleeve shirt with red or orange lettering on one of the arms and a white logo on the front chest area.

bank robber suspect 1 (credit: Sutter Creek Police Department)

bank robber suspect 2 (credit: Sutter Creek Police Department)

Due to the angle of the security cameras that captured the suspect, his face was not seen.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts or identity of the man is asked to contact the Sutter Creek Police Department.