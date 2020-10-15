ESCALON (CBS13) – Two people arrested overnight in Escalon were spotted fleeing from a house and found with stolen property and mail, authorities said on Wednesday.

Benny Paiz, 35, and Gina Vargas, 28, both of Modesto, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and face charges related to the stolen items and charges related to burglary, drugs and violation of probation, the Escalon Police Department said.

An officer patrolling along Swanson Drive spotted Vargas running from the front of a home in the area and entering a black KIA Optima driven by Paiz, authorities said. This all happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The officer pulled the vehicle over after it fled at a high rate of speed and arrested the pair.

The stolen mail was out of the Valley Springs area and some stolen property was from the home on Swanson Drive. During the arrest, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance were also found, authorities said.