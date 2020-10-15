TRACY, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — Detectives in Tracy were gathering more evidence in the killing of a Sikh man who was stabbed during a nighttime walk after a judge dismissed charges against a man arrested in the case citing lack of evidence, an official said Thursday.

Parmjit Singh, 64, was wearing his traditional turban when he was brutally stabbed on August 25, 2019, in Gretchen Talley Park.

Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, 22, who was arrested after being identified through surveillance video as the man running in the park around the time of the stabbing was ordered released in early October by a San Joaquin County Superior Court judge. The judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

The case “is an open homicide investigation that our investigations team is currently working on,” Tracy Police spokesman Lt. Miguel Contreras said Thursday.

Singh’s killing came a month after another Sikh man was attacked in a neighboring community.

Singh came to the United States in 2016 from India to stay with family in Tracy. He had two children and three grandchildren.