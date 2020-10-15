SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man suspected in the North Sacramento drive-by shooting that left a 9-year-old girl dead is being arraigned in court on Thursday.

Sacramento police announced earlier in the week that they had arrested 21-year-old Laise Hands on murder charges in connection to the Oct. 3 shooting at Mama Marks Park.

Makaylah Brent was killed in the shooting. She was only 9.

Three other people – including a 6-year-old girl – were also hurt in the shooting.

Hands was already arrested several days after the shooting for a different charge. A homicide charge in connection to the Mama Marks Park shooting was then added on Tuesday.

According to court records, Hands had also already been arrested earlier in the year on charges of resisting arrest and illegally possessing a handgun.

Hands is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Watch Hands’ appearance in Sacramento County court above.