By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Public Safety Power Shutoffs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A day after shutting off power for thousands of customers in Northern California customers, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. held a briefing on the Public Safety Power Shutoff Thursday evening.

The utility initiated the power shutoff Wednesday evening due to elevated fire danger in several counties.  As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the utility said around 32,000 customers were without power.

Changing forecasts also delayed de-energization for customers in Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Placer and Sierra counties until later Thursday. PG&E estimates approximately 4,000 customers in seven counties will lose power later Thursday afternoon.

On top of the PSPS event for some PG&E customers, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a Flex Alert Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 pm., urging customers to conserve energy. The grid operator anticipates an increased energy demand due to the hot weather and asked customers to avoid using major appliances during the Flex Alert.

