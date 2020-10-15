WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A jury convicted a West Sacramento man of luring a 12-year-old former student for sex, the Yolo County District District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Taylor Lewis Gholar, 12, was convicted after an 8-day trial and faces four years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Gholar met the young girl when she was in second grade while he was her after school teacher, the DA said. Gholar was her teacher until she completed the fifth grade and the two had no contact with each other until she was in seventh grade.

On January 19, 2020, witnesses testified that Gholar found the victim on Instagram and began sending her direct messages, asking for sex and requesting illicit photos before sending her a pornographic photo of himself, the DA said.

That all reportedly happened over the course of 12 hours, even after the victim immediately told Gholar after he messaged her that she was only 12 years old.

The DA said the young girl told her parents what was going on once Gholar expressed concern that her mother knew of their conversation.

Once the victim’s parents knew of the situation, they pretended along with the police that they were the child and arranged the next day to meet with Gholar. Gholar’s intentions were to meet with the girl to have sex, authorities said.

Upon arrival at the predetermined meetup spot, Gholar was arrested by West Sacramento police and was found with condoms.

“Mr. Gholar used his position of trust as a teacher to convince a 12-year-old to have sex with him,” District Attorney Jeff Reisig said. “We are pleased that with the diligent efforts of law enforcement and the jury’s decision, Mr. Gholar will never be a teacher again.”