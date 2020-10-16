SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two men were convicted Friday of raping three drunk and unconscious underage girls back in 2016, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Ricky Gonzalez and Corey Robertson met the three girls, who were aged 16 and 17 and the time, on July 21, 2016, at the Roseville Galleria, the DA said. They drove the victims to Robertson’s apartment in Antelope and drank alcohol with the girls.

Once the girls became extremely intoxicated and unable to resist, Gonzalez and Robertson both began sexually assaulting the victims while even recording portions of the acts on social media, the DA said.

Authorities said one of the girls ended up in the hospital with a .23 blood alcohol content level.

Gonzalez faces up to 40 years in prison while Robertson faces up to 32 years. Both defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29.