SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who was convicted of a brutal attack on two family members has been sentenced by a judge to more than 11 years in prison.

On September 16, 2020 a jury in Sacramento convicted Edward Thomas of two counts of elder abuse with great bodily injury enhancements and two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury after a brutal attack on his sister and mother.

The criminal complaint alleges that on November 30, 2019, Edward Thomas was smoking marijuana when his 72-year-old sister asked him to keep marijuana smoke from drifting through the house. Thomas then allegedly attacked both women, causing them significant injuries. One victim suffered a broken nose, a fractured bone around the eye, scalp hematoma, wounds to her head requiring 20 staples, fractured ribs, fractured fingers on both hands, and multiple human bite marks to her face, arms, hands, and chest.

The second victim suffered bleeding between her skull and her scalp, human bite marks to her face and arm, lacerations to her face requiring extensive suturing, and a fractured rib.

Both women were taken to the UCD Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.