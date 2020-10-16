SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Californians may not need those heavy winter coats or umbrellas this winter.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) latest outlook for December, January, and February shows that much of the United States, including California, have a higher chance of seeing warmer-than-normal temperatures. California is 40-50 percent more likely to see higher temperatures.

The outlook shows that the southern half or more of the country, as well as the Northeast, is expected to be warmer than normal, while parts of Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, the Dakotas, and Minnesota will be colder than normal.

The lower three-quarters of the state will have a higher chance of less precipitation than normal, while Washington and the upper half of Oregon will see more precipitation than usual.

