By Cecilio Padilla
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A person suspected of pointing a laser at a Stockton police aircraft has been arrested, authorities say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said, early Friday morning, that Stockton police’s Falcon 10 was struck by a green laser over the east Stockton area.

Deputies were able to track down the suspect and he was soon taken into custody.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this point.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a violation of federal law, according to the FAA. Pilots can be temporarily blinded by a laser.

