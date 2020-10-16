STOCKTON (CBS13) — A person suspected of pointing a laser at a Stockton police aircraft has been arrested, authorities say.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said, early Friday morning, that Stockton police’s Falcon 10 was struck by a green laser over the east Stockton area.
Illegal use of laser. Deputies assisted Stockton PD air unit Falcon10 after it had been struck by a green laser while over East Stockton. Deputies located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.
— San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) October 16, 2020
Deputies were able to track down the suspect and he was soon taken into custody.
The suspect’s name has not been released at this point.
Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a violation of federal law, according to the FAA. Pilots can be temporarily blinded by a laser.