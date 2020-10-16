FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police are investigating two cases of sexual battery involving a man grabbing or slapping victims’ buttocks along Hilborn Road.

The Fairfield Police Department said the first incident was reported on Oct. 5 in the area of Hilborn Road and Garden Meadow. The victim said a black male in his 20s was jogging on Hilborn Road and behaving suspiciously. After running past the victim twice and taking a knee, police say the man ran past the victim a third time, slapped them on the buttock and ran away.

The victim said the man was approximately 5’8″, 150 pounds, wearing black tennis shoes, black shorts that went down to his knees, with a white T-shirt that had green writing on it, and a white face mask.

More than a week later, on Oct. 16, police received a second report of sexual battery in the same area. The victim said a black man in his 20s wearing a gray sweatsuit grabbed their buttock in the area of Fieldcrest and Hilborn. The suspect then reportedly ran into the hillside toward Sanctuary.

Police say both incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300.