By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Suisun City News

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Firefighters responded to a second-alarm vegetation fire in Suisun City Friday evening.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at Railroad Avenue and Sunset Avenue.

Several agencies, including Suisun City, Fairfield, Travis Air Force Base, Vacaville City and Medic Ambulance responded to the scene.

The Suisun City Police Department said no homes are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

