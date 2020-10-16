YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A former sergeant is suing the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, alleging misconduct in the department including a captain driving drunk on the job and making shooting threats.

Dean Nyland describes an unruly environment inside the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, claiming he was fired last month in retaliation for speaking out against sexual harassment and exposing efforts by leaders to cover it up.

Among the allegations, Nyland claims Captain Hernan Oviedo threatened to shoot him in the head because he answered questions from Sheriff Ed Prieto about a murder investigation when he was asked not to.

In another instance, Nyland says the captain admitted to driving his county vehicle while intoxicated and made inappropriate comments about female employees.

The lawsuit also describes a sexual relationship between field training officer Charles Hoyt and a records clerk, which included the two having sex in a patrol vehicle at work and that Hoyt had threatened the clerk to keep her mouth shut about the relationship.

After efforts to expose a cover-up of the harassment, the lawsuit says Nyland was shunned, accused of lying and put on administrative leave before eventually getting fired.

Nyland is seeking damages, attorney costs and reinstatement at his job. CBS13 reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment but did not hear back Friday night.