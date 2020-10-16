FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A person has died after a shooting in a Fairfield parking lot late Thursday night.

Fairfield police say, a little before 11:30 p.m., five people were in a parking lot of a business along the 1200 block of Horizon Drive when someone pulled up in a car. A short argument soon followed and quickly escalated to the suspect in the car pulling out a handgun and firing several shots at the group.

One person was struck by the gunfire, police say, and the suspect took off.

The gunshot victim was rushed to the North Bay Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead.

Few distinguishing details about the suspect have been released at this point. The name of the person killed has also not been released yet.

Investigators do believe that the incident was isolated and there’s no immediate danger to the community.

Anyone with further information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Fairfield police at (707) 428-7600.