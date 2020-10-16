FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A deadly shooting at point-blank range turned a quiet Fairfield shopping mall into a crime scene Thursday night.

Police said this happened around 11 p.m. in a parking lot off of Horizon Drive. The suspect is still on the loose.

A nearby business caught the shooting on surveillance video. In that video, you can see a group of people standing outside of their cars in the parking lot. It’s only them until another car pulls in. It passed by, but then doubled back.

Police said this is when that driver started an argument with the group, fired several fired shots and took off. A man in the group was hit and his friends scrambled to get him to the hospital but he didn’t make it.

Dozens gathered for a memorial 24 hours later to grieve and remember the victim.

“Normally things don’t happen like that around here that you hear about,” said Julie Mozingo.

Mozingo lives nearby and said she used to let her son walk to the store in this area, but won’t anymore.

“I just know someone came over here, an argument happened and then shots rang out. So it’s scary to know people are just going around with guns shooting people,” she said.

More from CBS13

The owner of a liquor store right next to the scene said she closed more than an hour before this happened. And usually, the parking lot stays empty.

“It’s very quiet. Yeah, once our store is closed nobody is around this area,” said Jay Sidhu.

Fairfield police said this was an isolated incident and that there is no immediate danger to the community. Officers describe the suspect as a possible Hispanic male in his 30s. But they’re looking for more information from witnesses.