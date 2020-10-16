PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say arrested a man behind a North Auburn motel who had bags of at least three different kinds of illicit drugs.

Early Tuesday morning, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy noticed a suspicious car parked behind the North Auburn Motel 6. Running the license plate found that it was registered to a different vehicle, so the deputy went up to contact the driver.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Modesto resident Matthew Trevino. The deputy says, at one point during their contact, Trevino started reaching into his pants pockets – prompting the deputy to search him.

Bags of methamphetamine, Xanax and cocaine – as well as a significant amount of cash – were soon discovered in Trevino’s pockets.

A digital scale and glass pipe were also discovered in Trevino’s car, the sheriff’s office says.

The deputy was also able to search through Trevino’s cell phone text messages. Several conversations talking about drug sales were found, the deputy says.

Trevino has been arrested and is facing numerous drug charges.