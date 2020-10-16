A “Yes” vote approves, and a “No” vote rejects, law replacing money bail with a system based on public safety and flight risk. Fiscal Impact: Increased costs possibly in mid-hundreds of millions of dollars annually for a new process for release from jail prior to trial. Decreased county jail costs, possibly in high tens of millions of dollars annually.

A yes vote means no one would pay bail to be released from jail before the trial. People would either be released automatically or based on their assessed risk of committing another crime or not appearing in court if released.

A no vote means some people would continue to pay bail to be released from jail before trial. Other people could continue to be released without paying bail. Fees may continue to be charged as a condition of release.