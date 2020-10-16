Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants laid off 10% of the team’s full-time employees Thursday, blaming the dismissals on economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team fired 50 employees Thursday, distributed throughout the organization, including the baseball operations department, though it did not say how many were let go per department. Those without contracts will have their employment end on Oct. 31.
“We are providing a number of employee support programs to those impacted employees, including severance, healthcare and outplacement assistance,” the team said in a statement.