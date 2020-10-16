WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two men have been arrested after they were found with a stolen SUV near Woodland, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Authorities said a deputy spotted the SUV driving erratically along County Road 99 just outside Woodland city limits on Thursday night. After making an abrupt turn onto Aspen Street, the vehicle was parked in front of a home, where two men then got out of the SUV and walked toward the home.

Deputies approached the two men – identified as Woodland residents David Azevedo, 21, and Diego Martinez, 28 – when Martinez ignored law enforcement and continued walking into the home, the sheriff’s office said.

A run of the SUV’s VIN showed it was stolen on Oct. 13.

Deputies learned the home Martinez walked into did not belong to either one of the men. The homeowner allowed deputies inside to arrest Martinez without incident, authorities said.

Martinez faces charges of conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and violation of probation.

Azevedo was also arrested and faces charges of conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a methamphetamine smoking pipe.

Both men were booked into the Yolo County Jail.