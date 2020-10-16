VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Crews contained a quick-spreading fire near Vacaville Friday afternoon.

The fire burned near Midway Road and Interstate 80. The Vacaville Fire Chief estimates the fire, dubbed the Midway Fire, burned 90 acres. By 3:45 p.m., firefighters said they have stopped the forward progress of the blaze.

According to the Vacaville fire department, the fire jumped I-80 and burned from eastbound I-80 to Weber and Lewis Roads. Traffic along both sides of I-80 in the area was moving very slowly.

Around 3:30 p.m. Caltrans said all westbound lanes of I-80 at Midway Road between Meridan Road were blocked due to heavy smoke from the fire on the right side. Traffic was diverted off at the Midway Rd. ramp.

All lanes of I-80 reopened just before 5 p.m.

Vacaville Fire says the incident has prompted a 3-alarm response. The fire was burning in three jurisdictions, Vacaville, Dixon and unincorporated Solano, Vacaville fire said.

A firefighter battling the Midway Fire was injured Friday afternoon, Vacaville Fire confirmed. The Vacaville fire chief told CBS13 the firefighter sustained a minor injury and was transported from the scene as a precaution. It’s unclear what department the firefighter works for.

