VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Crews battled a quickly-spreading fire near Vacaville Friday afternoon.

The fire burned near Midway Road and Interstate 80. The Vacaville Fire Chief estimates the fire, dubbed the Midway Fire, burned 90 acres. By 3:45 p.m., firefighters said they have stopped the forward progress of the blaze.

According to the Vacaville fire department, the fire jumped I-80 and burned from eastbound I-80 to Weber and Lewis Roads. Traffic along both sides of I-80 in the area was moving very slowly.

Around 3:30 p.m. Caltrans said all westbound lanes of I-80 at Midway Road between Meridan Road were blocked due to heavy smoke from the fire on the right side. Traffic was diverted off at the Midway Rd. ramp.

Vacaville Fire says the incident has prompted a 3-alarm response. The fire was burning in three jurisdictions, Vacaville, Dixon and unincorporated Solano, Vacaville fire said.

A firefighter battling the Midway Fire was injured Friday afternoon, Vacaville Fire confirmed. The Vacaville fire chief told CBS13 the firefighter sustained a minor injury and was transported from the scene as a precaution. It’s unclear what department the firefighter works for.

