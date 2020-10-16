VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Crews battled a quickly-spreading fire near Vacaville Friday afternoon.

The fire burned near Midway Road and Interstate 80. The Vacaville Fire Chief estimates the fire, dubbed the Midway Fire, burned 90 acres. By 3:45 p.m., firefighters said they have stopped the forward progress of the blaze.

According to the Vacaville fire department, the fire jumped I-80 and burned from eastbound I-80 to Weber and Lewis Roads. Traffic along both sides of I-80 in the area was moving very slowly.

Around 3:30 p.m. Caltrans said all westbound lanes of I-80 at Midway Road between Meridan Road were blocked due to heavy smoke from the fire on the right side. Traffic was diverted off at the Midway Rd. ramp.

#TRAFFICALERT: I-80 WB at Midway Road between Meridan Road, all lanes are blocked due to heavy smoke from a grass fire on the right shoulder. Traffic is being diverted off at Midway Rd off ramp. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. @CaltransDist3 @CaltransHQ @ChpSola pic.twitter.com/u25vt01NIL — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) October 16, 2020

Vacaville Fire says the incident has prompted a 3-alarm response. The fire was burning in three jurisdictions, Vacaville, Dixon and unincorporated Solano, Vacaville fire said.

A firefighter battling the Midway Fire was injured Friday afternoon, Vacaville Fire confirmed. The Vacaville fire chief told CBS13 the firefighter sustained a minor injury and was transported from the scene as a precaution. It’s unclear what department the firefighter works for.

Updates to follow.