WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Yolo County announced Friday that it is using a portion of its CARES Act funding for a new rental assistance program for those at the greatest risk of non-payment of rent and to offset landlords’ lost revenue needed to provide housing services.

The COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide a one-time grant to low-income tenants who have been unable to pay their rent in full due to hardships brought on by the pandemic. Those hardships include a loss of work or a decrease in wages, increased medical or childcare costs or a loss of childcare.

Yolo County said types of available assistance are in regards to rent and utility costs. Awards will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who complete applications.

The maximum grant that can be given to households is $4,000 in the City of Davis and $3,000 in all other Yolo County areas. The county said back rent or overdue utility costs due on or after July 1 are also eligible for assistance.

Funds will be sent directly to landlords and utility providers on behalf of the applicants, the county said.

Tenant households must either be considered very low-income with up to 60% of the area’s median household income, or low income with up to 80% of the area’s median income with a rent burden of 30% or higher.

One tenant households cannot make more than $38,880 in the very low-income tier or more than $51,800 in the low-income tier. Two-person households are limited at $44,400 and $59,200. Three-person households are limited at $49,980 and $66,600, Four-person households are limited at $55,500 and $74,000. Five-person households are limited at $59,940 and $79,950. Six-person households are limited at $64,380 and $85,850.

“This grant opportunity provides rent and utilities relief to those who have been financially devastated by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Chair of the Yolo County Board of Supervisors Gary Sandy. “Given that these funds are allocated on a first come – first served basis, it is imperative that renters move rapidly in applying.”