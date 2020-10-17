STOCKTON (CBS13) – One person has been arrested and another is being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning, the Stockton Police Department said.

Authorities said the robbery happened along W. Swain Road, near Village Oaks School west of Sherwood Mall, when the two suspects approached the 22-year-old victim and demanded his property.

One of the suspects, who was armed with a gun, fired shots at the victim and after the suspects took his property, police said.

Both suspects ran away from the scene, but one of the men – identified as Giovanni Teixiera, 18 – was found with a gun and arrested, police said.

The remaining suspect was only described as a Black man in his twenties.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting or may have information on the whereabouts of the second suspect is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.