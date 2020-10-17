MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities said there was a third gunshot victim in a shooting that killed two others near downtown Modesto on Friday night.

According to the Modesto Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Semple Street. The three gunshot victims were found by police in front of a residence in the area.

The two people killed were only described as a man and a woman. The third shooting victim suffered what police said were “serious injuries,” but they are expected to survive.

Police did not release any information about possible suspects or motive for the shooting. The victims have not been identified.

No other information was released. Officers said this is an active investigation.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department.