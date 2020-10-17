Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities located a baby in Stockton and took the father into custody, both of whom were at the center of an amber alert issued on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities said the father Isaiah Berry, 25, and his child, Zaymir Berry, 1, were located in Stockton after heading north on Highway 99 from the Livingston area in Merced County.
The baby was found safe and the father was handed over to the Livingston Police Department, the CHP said.
Stockton area CHP said they worked with the Stockton Police Department and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office to locate the child.