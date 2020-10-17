STOCKTON (CBS13) – An amber alert has been issued for a baby last seen with his father near Livingston in Merced County and believed to be headed toward Stockton on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the father Isaiah Berry, 25, is believed to have taken his child, Zaymir Berry, 1, to Stockton and they were last seen heading northbound on Highway 99, south of Stockton. They were driving a gray or silver 2019 or 2020 Toyota Camry

Isaiah Berry stands 6’3 and weighs around 192 pounds. He has black hair and eyes and was last seen wearing all black clothing. Zaymir has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen unclothed, the CHP said.

See photos of both below.

zaymir berry (credit: CHP)

isaiah berry (credit: CHP)

If spotted, the CHP asks that you please contact authorities.