GALT (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a man who burglarized a home with two children inside, the Galt Police Department said.

Louis Dulay, 55, of Galt, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces charges of burglary, child endangerment, loitering on private property with the intent to commit a crime, and tampering with a vehicle.

Just before 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, a caller told police a man entered a window to the residence where the children were, the department said. This was in the area of Lake Canyon Avenue and Golden Heights Drive.

Dulay allegedly ran from the residence and hopped a backyard fence into a neighbor’s yard.

Police said a second caller reported that Dulay had entered their garage and stated he was being chased by several people with rifles.

Upon arrival at the home, Dulay was found to have entered the home and was caught hiding between a couch and a coffee table, police said.

Dulay was taken into custody without incident.