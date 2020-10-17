Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Improperly discarded cigarettes were determined as the cause of a 90-acre fire that threatened homes in Vacaville, jumped Interstate 80 and injured a firefighter on Friday.
The Midway Fire burned near Midway Road and Interstate 80. Forward progress was stopped by around 3:45 p.m.
According to the Vacaville Fire Department, the fire jumped I-80 and burned from eastbound I-80 to Weber and Lewis Roads.
“One careless act by one person that affected so many and wreaked havoc to many Friday evening commutes, didn’t have to be,” the fire department said in a Facebook post confirming the cause.
Details regarding the firefighter’s injury were not released. It was only described as minor.