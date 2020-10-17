Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a person was found shot in his car on Saturday night, authorities said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 9 p.m. near the corner of E. Fremont Street and N. Oro Avenue, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
The only details released regarding the victim was that they were a male.
Information regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting was not available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.