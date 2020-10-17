SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – Investigators are searching for a person of interest in a bank robbery that occurred in the Amador County town of Sutter Creek.

An unknown suspect robbed a bank on Thursday and got away with an undisclosed amount of money, the Sutter Creek Police Department said.

The bicycle that the suspect used to get away from the scene has since been recovered but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Police previously released surveillance images of the suspect captured the day of the robbery. Now, investigators released another image (left) of a person they are hoping to speak with in regards to the incident.

At this time, it is unknown if the man in the picture to the left is the same person in the photos released on Thursday. Though, the hats worn in each photo are similar.

If you see this man, police advise that you contact authorities and do not approach him.

