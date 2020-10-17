Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A book store in Oak Park has taken the time during the pandemic to remodel and expand – and now it’s back open.
Underground Books is operated by St. Hope, a family of neighborhood nonprofits dedicated to revitalizing Oak Park
The book store’s manager and operator has been with the store since its opening in 2003.
“We’re trying to bring art and culture to the community. There’s no library in this community, so we bring literacy and make it available for everyone,” said Georgia “Mother Rose” West.
The store now has an expanded marketplace, where it sells gifts and items from local black businesses.