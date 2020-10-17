Evangeline's Experiences Surge In Costume Customers Despite PandemicHalloween may be on hold in some aspects because of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't look the part. Evangeline's Costume Mansion in Old Sacramento was so busy Saturday they had to ask customers to wait outside.

Women's March Held In Downtown SacramentoA Women's March was held Saturday in Downtown Sacramento.

Family Members Demand Answers, Justice After Deadly Shooting In Modesto Kills 2A community is in mourning after a deadly shooting in Modesto took the lives of two people and left another to fight for his life in the hospital.

Person Found Shot And Killed In His Car In StocktonA homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a person was found shot in his car on Saturday night, authorities said.