SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Women’s March was held Saturday in Downtown Sacramento.
The march started at Cesar Chavez Park as one of many that were held across the country as part of Women’s March 2020.
A school teacher and parent who attended spoke to Good Day Sacramento about why she joined in.
“I want people’s votes to matter, I want Black lives to matter, I want justice for people who aren’t getting it,” she said.
The march was co-organized by local groups dedicated to civil rights, immigration and LGBTQ causes.