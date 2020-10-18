ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A 14-year-old boy was killed Saturday after he was hit by a car while crossing a heavily traveled road in Elk Grove.

Neighbors in the area spoke to CBS13 after the tragic accident and what they have to say about the safety of that roadway.

“To be honest with you, I teach in this area. So, immediately, I was like praying that it wasn’t a student that I knew,” said Matthew Bauer, a teacher in the area who frequents the roadway on walks and bike rides.

People young and old have been visiting the center median of the crash site to pay their respects to the boy by leaving flowers and candles. The Elk Grove Unified School District confirmed he was a student in the district.

“It’s a tragedy,” said another neighbor in the area named Tim.

Elk Grove police said the teen was in the pedestrian crossing on Whitelock when he was hit. But, at this time, it appears that the crossing signal hadn’t been activated.

Police also said the driver was contacted at the scene and worked with investigators.

“If they stuck around and cared, that says a lot about somebody,” Bauer said. “Maybe it was just really an unfortunate circumstance for both, everybody involved really.”

Some hope this is a reminder for everyone to be mindful of the roadways.

“Hopefully, it’ll raise subsequent awareness for people on this particular stretch of road, as well others nearby where there’s schools or parks, et cetera,” Tim said.