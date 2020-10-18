By Richie Ramos
ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Officials have identified the man who was killed by an oncoming van while trying to cross the street in Antelope last week, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Steven Antonio Sanchez, 38, was fatally struck by the van in the area of Watt Avenue and Navaho Drive, near Sutter Creek Park.

According to California Highway Patrol investigators, Sanchez stepped out onto the roadway while out of a crosswalk and directly into the path of the van.

