ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Officials have identified the man who was killed by an oncoming van while trying to cross the street in Antelope last week, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Steven Antonio Sanchez, 38, was fatally struck by the van in the area of Watt Avenue and Navaho Drive, near Sutter Creek Park.
According to California Highway Patrol investigators, Sanchez stepped out onto the roadway while out of a crosswalk and directly into the path of the van.
The collision happened at around 4 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities said the driver remained on the scene to cooperate with law enforcement. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.