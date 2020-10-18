  • CBS13On Air

By Richie Ramos
Cameron Park News

CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – A grass fire has broken out in the Cameron Park area and is causing evacuations and impacting traffic on Highway 50, Cal Fire said.

As of around 5:15 p.m., at least one eastbound 50 lane in the area is closed at Durock Road.

At this time, the fire was reported at around 5 acres is and homes in the area are reportedly threatened, although crews said they are getting the fire under control, Cal Fire said.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates.

