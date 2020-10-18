CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – A grass fire has broken out in the Cameron Park area and is causing evacuations and impacting traffic on Highway 50, Cal Fire said.
As of around 5:15 p.m., at least one eastbound 50 lane in the area is closed at Durock Road.
CAL FIRE is on scene of an approx. 5 acre fire between Durock Rd and Hwy 50. Durock Rd. is closed to all traffic. Right lane of east bound Hwy 50 is closed at Cameron Park Dr. Exit. Structures are threatened and evacuations orders in place between north of Durock Rd. & Hwy 50. pic.twitter.com/thMG1unJ9g
— CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) October 19, 2020
At this time, the fire was reported at around 5 acres is and homes in the area are reportedly threatened, although crews said they are getting the fire under control, Cal Fire said.
