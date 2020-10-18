'You Have Different Perspectives And That's Pretty Fascinating': Director Andrew Glazer On Showtime Documentary 'Bad Hombres' About Binational Baseball TeamA new Showtime Sports documentary explores what life is really like at the border through the perspective of the only professional sports team to play in both the U.S. and Mexico.

#2 Alabama Faces #3 Georgia: 'Can Mac Jones Find His Guys Against Speedy Georgia Defense?' Asks CBS Sports' Adam ZuckerThe Alabama offense has been clicking on all cylinders thus far. They meet a 'Dawgs defense this week that could slow their roll.

Garoppolo's Ankle Feeling Better Headed Into 49ers-Rams Game49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s sprained right ankle felt much better this week in practice, making San Francisco confident their quarterback can bounce back from a rough performance last week that got him pulled at halftime.

San Francisco Giants Lay Off 10 Percent Of Employees Due To Pandemic Hurting RevenuesThe San Francisco Giants laid off 10% of the team’s full-time employees Thursday, blaming the dismissals on economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.