DANVILLE (CBS13) — A Stockton man was arrested in Contra Costa County after he allegedly tried to run over law enforcement officers outside of a police substation over the weekend.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Blackhawk Police Substation near Danville.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the station and stared acting erratically after contacting a deputy. He was asked to leave the community.

Danville police officers soon showed up to help. However, as the man started leaving in his car, the suspect allegedly hit the gas and drove towards the deputy and officers in an apparent attempt to run them over.

Both the deputy and an officer were struck and fell to the ground, the sheriff’s office says. A police sergeant then shot at the suspect and hit the vehicle, but it continued on.

Deputies later found the suspect – identified as Stockton resident Eduardo Carrillo – about a mile away. He was arrested after a short struggle, the sheriff’s office says.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Stimulus Package Update: Is Time Running Out On A Possible Second Stimulus Check?

Man Dead After Being Shot In Head In North Sacramento, Authorities Say

Community Rallies To Bring Rancho Cordova Home Depot Kitty Back Home

The deputy hit by the suspect’s vehicle was taken to the hospital, but he has since been released. The officer only needed to be treated at the scene by paramedics.

Carrillo has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is facing three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. He’s being held on $1.5 million bail.