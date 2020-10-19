SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Officials say three juvenile pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Suisun City Monday afternoon.

According to the Suisun City Fire Department, the crash happened at Pintail Drive and Sunset Avenue. Officials say the driver was making a left turn on a green light and did not see four juveniles walking in the crosswalk because the sun was in his eyes. The driver hit three of the four children.

Firefighters say the driver stopped and helped the injured juveniles until first responders showed up at the scene. Two of the pedestrians were transported from the scene with minor to moderate injuries and the third was taken to a hospital by their parent, a spokesperson said.

Suisun City Fire said the juveniles were walking back from the park when they were hit.

Southbound Sunset Ave. and eastbound Pintail Dr. were temporarily closed while police investigated the crash.

Firefighters did not say how old the juveniles are. All are expected to make full recoveries.