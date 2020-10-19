SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Officials say multiple juvenile pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Suisun City Monday afternoon.

According to the Suisun City Fire Department, the crash happened at Pintail Drive and Sunset Avenue.

Officials said firefighters and medics were treating the patients while police responded to conduct a full investigation of the crash.

The extent of the patients’ injuries was not released. Officials did not say if anyone was transported from the scene.

Southbound Sunset Ave. and eastbound Pintail Dr. are temporarily closed while police investigated the crash.

Firefighters did not say how old the juveniles are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.