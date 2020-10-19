LODI (CBS13) — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning fire engulfed a duplex in Lodi.

The Lodi Fire Department says, just before 1:45 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire along Huntington Drive. Responding crews soon discovered one half of a duplex was on fire.

An officer who also showed up at the scene found a woman lying next to the building. The officer pulled the woman to safety and firefighters went to work.

Authorities say the woman, who is in her 70s, was badly burned. She has been rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition.

The woman’s side of the duplex was a total loss, the fire department says; the attached unit also had extensive smoke damage.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.

